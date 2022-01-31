Bishop Obinim Storms Funeral With Bodyguards

The latest video attracting attention on social media captures the leader and founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel

Obinim storming a funeral ground with a bunch heavily armed bodyguards.

The controversial man of was being guarded by bodyguards including a well-built security man in an American military uniform.

This was at a funeral ceremony believed to be in the Ashanti Region.

He was also in the company of other persons, some of whom looked like his junior pastors.

Questions are being asked about whether the security guard is an American or Ghanaian who just managed to get himself the US military uniform.

The video further leads to the long debate about whether men of God need bodyguards.

It has become a way of life for some Ghanaian pastors to walk with heavy security guards for what they term physical protection.

There have been times when armed security guards could be seen providing security for a man of God whilst preaching at the church auditorium.

Many have argued that the God they serve is enough to offer them all the protection they need but some of them have shot down that assertion by indicating that they are also humans and can be harmed physically.

This is not the first time, Bishop Daniel Obinim is in the news for storming a funeral ground with a security guard.