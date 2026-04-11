Man Loses GH¢13k MoMo Loan To Aviator

A young man, Samuel Atapika, is on the run after allegedly defrauding a mobile money (MoMo) vendor of GH¢13,000 and staking the funds on betting app platform known as aviator, according to Crime Check News.

The incident occurred at Boabakrom, a community near Ketan in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

The victim, Alimatu Asuntam, recounted the incident during an interview on Connect FM’s Omanbapa Morning Show, hosted by Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson. She explained that the suspect, whom she knew as a regular customer, approached her under the pretext of making a business transaction.

“He was very nice that day and even gave me GH¢100. Later, he claimed his boss had asked him to purchase some items and requested that I transfer GH¢13,000 into his account, assuring me that the money would be sent shortly,” she said.

Trusting his explanation, the victim proceeded with the transfer. However, she later noticed that the suspect remained at her shop for several hours, constantly engaged on his phone. During that period, a bystander suggested he was actively betting on Aviator, a claim she initially did not understand.

“After some time, he said he wanted to respond to nature’s call and that I give him one cedi to pay for it. I insisted he settle the money before leaving, but he suddenly bolted and has not been seen since,” she added.