‘Man U Won’t Sign Tuchel If…’

Thomas Tuchel

Manchester United is unlikely to appoint Thomas Tuchel if it sacks manager Erik ten Hag, sources have told ESPN.

Tuchel has been under consideration as a potential replacement if United decides to part ways with Erik ten Hag.

Representatives of the German coach were sounded out before the end of the season and further meetings have taken place over the last two weeks.

However, sources have told ESPN that Tuchel is no longer in the running to replace Ten Hag if there is a vacancy at Old Trafford.

There are concerns that he is not the right fit for United’s new structure, and according to a source, incoming sporting director, Dan Ashworth wants a ‘yes’ manager rather than someone to challenge the recruitment department over the make-up of the squad.

The decision to break off talks with Tuchel has been described as ‘mutual’.

United has also made contact with Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi. One candidate, Kieran McKenna, has decided to stay at Ipswich Town after agreeing a new long-term contract at Portman Road while another, Gareth Southgate, has indicated he is only focused on leading England at Euro 2024, which kicks off in Germany on Friday.

United is hopeful of concluding their end-of-season review this week although club sources insist there is no set timeframe for the process. According to a source, Ten Hag remains in the dark about whether he will continue as manager or not.

Sources have told ESPN that United remains convinced they are on track with their summer plans despite delaying a decision on the manager’s position. Club bosses have assured representatives of senior players that efforts to strengthen the squad are on course even while Ten Hag’s future is up in the air.