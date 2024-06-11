EC Announces 3-Day Mop-Up Voter Registration Exercise

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed that a 3-day mop-up voter registration exercise will take place from August 1 to 3, 2024, in preparation for the upcoming December general election.

This exercise will be held at the EC’s district offices as well as in prison centers.

The decision to conduct this mop-up voter registration exercise aims to ensure that all eligible voters have the opportunity to register ahead of the crucial general election. By extending the registration period for an additional three days, the EC hopes to accommodate individuals who may have missed the initial registration window.

The EC has informed political parties about the upcoming exercise through a letter, signed by Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey and encourages all eligible voters who have not yet registered to take advantage of this opportunity to participate in the electoral process.

The EC conducted a voters’ registration exercise from May 7 to May 29, 2024, and proceeded with a nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards from May 30, 2024. It is currently undertaking a voter transfer exercise.

By Vincent Kubi