ECG Engages Tema New Town Residents

The Tema South District of the Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana held a stakeholders meeting with a cross-section of residents and stakeholders of Tema New Town at the premises of Christ Apostolic Church of Ghana on 28th May 2024.

The meeting was to, among other things, discuss issues of mutual benefit to the company and the residents who are direct and indirect customers of the power distributor.

The ECG Tema South District Manager, Ing. Horace Nkansah who chaired the meeting, thanked participants for making time to be part of the discussions. He also thanked them for their continued support in helping the district to serve them by relaying valuable information to the District’s Faults Team.

The discussions were moderated by the District’s Commercial Officer in the person of Madam Victoria Ahiati who led the education on acquisition of separate meters, sanctions for illegal connections, causes of low current, and energy conservation.

There was discourse on the ECG cashless system and how customers can go about it, the use of the power app for bill payments and associated services as well as safety during rainstorms. The discussions were engaging and educative as the stakeholders openly shared their issues and made suggestions, while the representatives of the power distributor also gave answers appropriately.

The ECG organizes such engagements to reach out to stakeholders and the general public to educate them on ECG operations as well as calling on them to help the company to protect its equipment such as transformers and overhead cables, so as to reduce incidents of theft and vandalism.

The ECG constantly calls on the public to also report problems with outages and faults to the company, and to desist from unathorised interferance with their distribution networks.