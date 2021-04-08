Man Undergoing Military Recruitment Process Steals Phone

A 20-year-old man who was part of those undergoing enlistment processes for recruitment into the Ghana Armed Forces has been arrested for allegedly stealing the mobile phone of his colleague.

The suspect, named Richmond Kwadwo Nti, was said to have stolen a phone valued GH¢500 at Garrison Presbyterian and Methodist Interdenominational Church Auditorium, at Burma Camp, Accra.

He was immediately handed over to the Military Police who later handed him over to the Accra Regional Police Command for prosecution.

Some potential recruits who witnessed the action told the DAILY GUIDE that suspect Nti reported on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, around 3pm, for screening to be enlisted.

They claimed that all the potential recruits were gathered at the church auditorium when Nti stole a techno spark mobile phone belonging to one Obedia Nketiah who was also undergoing the recruitment process.

“He was then handed over to the Military Police for investigations,” they disclosed.

DSP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest and said the suspect was handed over to the command by the Military Police around 10pm same day.

She said the mobile phone allegedly stolen is being kept as exhibit and the suspect was in their custody.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey