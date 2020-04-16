Manchester United Honors NHS Workers

Manchester United has held a special ceremony in honor of UK’s National Health Service (NHS) workers who are fighting coronavirus.

On Wednesday night April 15, the English soccer team lighted up its famous stadium, Old Trafford in celebration of the health workers.

UK has recorded over 98,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and over 12,000 deaths.

Manchester United supporters and players have been sharing images from the ceremony on social media.

The pictures showed the exterior lights at the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ turned blue, with only the letters N, H and S from ‘Manchester United’ lit up in red on the side of the stadium.

Manchester in a tweet on its official Twitter account, urged UK citizens to #stayhomesavelives, #protecttheNHS, #clapforourcarers.

By Melvin Tarlue