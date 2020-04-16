Obey Lockdown Directive- Recovered Coronavirus Patient

Fred Kwaku Drah

A patient who has recovered from Coronavirus (Covid-19), Fred Kwaku Drah, has urged the public to adhere to the partial lockdown measures by the government to contain the viral infection in the country.

Mr. Drah who was diagnosed on March 17, after showing symptoms of the infection said it is better to stay home than to get infected with the virus.

Recounting his experience at a press briefing in Accra on April 16, Mr. Drah, who is married with four children said the infection is real.

“I started having sore throat and my wife bought me some medicine but I started feeling feverish afterwards so, I went to Tema Polyclinic where they conducted series of tests which were all negative but my temperature was above 37, ” he said.

He indictated that he was asked to go home but got a call the following day and an ambulance was dispatched to his location.

“I have never sat in an ambulance before so I was scared. The ambulance drove me to the Ga East District Hospital, ” he narrated.

Mr. Drah said being the first patient to be admitted at the hospital after his status was confirmed, he was uncertain of what would become of his life.

“It was a moment of sadness when I entered my isolation room,” he says.

“I thought I was going to die but the doctors gave me very good supportive care,” he said.

“I was not able to see my family for the period I was receiving treatment, ” he added.

Mr. Drah thus reiterated the importance of staying at home as the spread of the virus is aided by human movement.

“I want to urge everyone to stay home because coronavirus is real and you may not be lucky as I have been, ” he said.

Ghana has recorded over 640 cases of Covid-19 with eight deaths.

Eighty-three people have recovered from the disease with 17 more awaiting confirmation of their recovery.

