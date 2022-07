Manchester United have signed full-back Tyrell Malacia for £13m from Feyenoord on a four-year contract until June 2026, with the option of a further year.

The Netherlands defender made 136 appearances for his childhood club Feyenoord.

Malacia, 22, becomes the first new arrival of Erik Ten Hag’s tenure as United manager.

He had been in talks with French club Lyon before United stepped in.

More to follow

BBC Sport