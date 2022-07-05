President Arrives At Manso For Railway Line Sod Cutting

The president arriving at Manso for the ceremony

President Akufo-Addo has arrived at Manso in the Mpohor District of the Western Region to cut sod for the commencement of the Manso to Huni Valley part of the Western Rail Line.

The Manso to Huni Valley line is approximately 78 kilometres and the contract price is €500,000,000.00.

The project will be executed by Amandi Investment Limited with funds from a Deustche Bank Credit Facility secured by the Government of Ghana.

The Manso-Huni Valley line would be on a standard gauge and it forms part of the development and reconstruction of the entire western railway line.

The western line which starts from Sekondi-Takoradi to Kumasi was constructed in 1903 and is the major route for the transportation of minerals and other bulk commodities such as cocoa, bauxite, manganese, cement, flour and petroleum products.

The ceremony is under the distinguished patronage of Nana Katakyere II, Chief of Manso.

After the sod cutting ceremony, the President will also inspect the railway location workshops at Ketan, in the Essikado-Ketan constituency.

In attendance are other government functionaries including the sector minister, Peter Amewu; the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah; the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Railway Development Authority; the Managing Director of the Ghana Railway Company Limited and other dignitaries.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Manso