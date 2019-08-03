Manhunt For Baby ‘Killer’

The Ahafo Regional Police command is on a manhunt for one Frank Naro who is believed to be connected with the killing of a two-month-old girl.

Twenty-five years old Naro is also accused of attacking the mother of the child at a cottage near Wamahinso.

Confirming the incident to a local radio station, Citi FM, the Kenyasi District Police Commander, DSP Teddy Dampteh Brown, in the Ahafo Region, said the baby girl who sustained injuries as a result of the attack died instantly, while her mother is in critical condition at the St. Elizabeth Hospital at Hwidiem.

“Yesterday at about 1.30 pm, we had a call from the village that a 25-year-old woman had been attacked so they came and it was revealed that the lady had machete wounds and the baby girl also had machete wounds. The baby girl died instantly,” he said.

A similar incident happened at Goaso in the Ahafo Region where a 46-year-old palm wine tapper was arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and one-year-old son at Kokofu, a farming community near Nkaseim in the Asutifi South District.

The suspect had accused his 30-year-old wife, Akua Safia, of cheating on him. Besides, he alleged that the one-year-old boy was not his son.