Mannaf Sowah Submits Nomination Form

Mannaf Sowah (2 right) presenting the nomination form

Businessman and Tescon Patron of the Accra Technical University (ATU), Abdul Mannaf Sowah have submitted his nomination forms to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Elections Committee in Odododiodioo to represent constituents in parliament .

Mannaf Sowah after submitting the nomination form was very optimistic about winning the primaries and eventually the parliamentary polls.

He was accompanied by some executives and hundreds of polling station officers including 13 Electoral Area Coordinators were present to support Mannaf Sowah submit the forms to the Chairman, Samuel Boadi, and Secretary Samuel Nii Lankai Lamptey of the elections committee.

The mammoth supporters flooded the principal street of Opare Square clad in Mannaf Sowah printed t-shirts amidst drumming and dancing to announce the coming of the parliamentary aspirant hopeful according to the supporters is the right candidate to capture the Odododiodioo Constituency seat for the NPP.

Addressing the supporters, Abdul Mannaf Sowah urged his supporters to engage in a violence-free campaign. “This is an internal contest; we belong to the same elephant family. I, therefore, urge all of you to refrain from violent campaigns, name-calling, and insults.

We all need each other to win in 2024. I do not believe Odododiodioo is the stronghold of the NDC. With unity, we can deliver the seat for NPP” he said.

Mannaf also said, “My organizing team brings on board a unique ability to turn around stronghold polling stations of the NDC into swing ones. With me, we will surely deliver the seat for NPP Odododiodioo”.

According to the party executives, Abdul Mannaf Sowah is a party financier in Odododiodioo Constituency and widely recognized for his benevolence and philanthropic gestures across the constituency. “He is the best candidate to win the seat for Odododiodioo after 20 years of orphanage, we will support him because we believe in his ideologies for the constituency,” they said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke