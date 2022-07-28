Manya Krobo MP, Terlabi Charged With Illegal Connection

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi has been charged with illegal connection by the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The power distribution company has served the MP who is alleged to be behind the unending disturbances between the youth of the area has been served with notice of illegal connection by the ECG.

Mr. Terlabi act of illegality was exposed after a combined team of ECG and military personnel visited his house over his claims that two prepaid meters which were installed at his residence had allegedly been stolen three days after it was installed.

Shockingly, the team discovered that the MP and his neighbours were still using power which was connected to the national grid, though the said meters had been removed by unknown persons.

The ECG has therefore resolved that Mr. Terlarbi should be charged for tampering or interfering with ECG meters and unauthorized service connection.

Additionally, he has been directed by ECG to produce a police report on the alleged theft of the meters.

Per the ECG regulations, Mr. Terlabi is most likely to be charged with the cost of damage to ECG meters and replacement if he fails to provide the report.

The MP is said to be suspecting his political saboteurs as being behind the mysterious disappearances.

However, some residents of the area have accused the MP for removing the prepaid meters in his house.

According to him, their suspicion stemmed from the fact that the MP esrlier slammed personnel of the Electricity Company of Ghana for disrespecting his office by fixing prepaid meters in his house without notifying him.

Personnel of the Company Saturday afternoon fixed the meter in the house of the lawmaker as part of the ongoing prepaid metering system in the Krobo area.

He argued that though he wouldn’t have resisted the exercise, notifying him of their coming would have fostered trust among all sides.

By Vincent Kubi