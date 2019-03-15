‘Marathon Will Boost Tourism In Kwahu’

Nana Baffour Agyare



Nana Baffour Agyare Yeboah Asuamah, Manwerehene of Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC), has said the Kwahu Easter Mountain Marathon (KEMM), will serve as a major tool for boosting tourism in the area.

He said, Kwahu is major tourism spot in the country and there was the need to open the area up for people to explore through sporting activities such as the Marathon.

“We are delighted with this Marathon which is in the second year and there seem to be growing interest in the event for both local and international athletes.

“We are looking forward to a greater event this year and we would use it as an opportunity to tell the world about tourism potentials,” he added.

According to the Manwerehene, events such as Marathon, would also promote the health of participants, adding that he would personally join the race.

He called other corporate bodies to come on board to support the event, since that it would come with enormous benefits.

Joe Hammond, Corporate Affairs Executive of Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), said his outfit has been a partner of the event since its inception and they were willing to support the 2019 Edition as well.

Kwame Osei Ababio, a representative of StarTimes Ghana, also pledged the commitment of his outfit to the event.

From The Sports DeskPe