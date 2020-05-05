Mariah Carey To Perform At Rise Up New York

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is billed to perform at the Rise Up New York come Monday, May 11, 2020.

Rise Up New York is The Robin Hood Relief Benefit.

It is also a telethon hosted by Tina Fey, featuring appearances by Lin Manuel, Chris Rock, Carey and many more artists.

The telethon has a common goal: “to raise funds for New Yorkers impacted by coronavirus, The Robin Hood tweeted on Monday, May 4, 2020.

It is scheduled to take place at 7:00pm come Monday, May 11.

Robin Hood

@RobinHoodNYC · 19h

NYC is coming together on 5/11 with a common goal: To raise funds for New Yorkers impacted by #COVID19. Join us at 7:00 pm for Rise Up New York! The Robin Hood Relief Benefit, a telethon hosted by Tina Fey ft. appearances by @Lin_Manuel, @chrisrock, @MariahCarey, & more. #NY4NY

Rise Up New York! will be broadcast on all New York City TV stations,@iHeartMedia and @Entercom broadcast radio stations, @News12, @NY1, @SIRIUSXM & nationally on @CNBC. Learn more about our relief and recovery work and give today: http://robinhood.org 24

1:04 PM – May 4, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue