Remaining Premier League Matches Could Be Less Than 90mins

The remaining Premier League matches are likely to be played for less than 90 minutes.

The matches are also likely to be played behind closed doors.

Premier League Chief,

Gordon Taylor, hinted that in the event that the restart project is successful, each team will be able to make more subs than usual.

The season is expected to restart on June 12.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Radio 4, Mr. Taylor observed the possibility of making each half less than 45 minutes.

Asked about scrapping the season, Mr. Taylor observed that “We’ll have to wait and see.

“I’m talking about protocol that’s coming out, I’m talking about the future.”

“We don’t know the future, what we do know is what propositions have been put forward and ideas.”

“More subs, games possibly not being full 45 minutes each way, neutral stadiums, there’s lots of things put forward.”

“We’re trying to wait to see what proposals are and have the courtesy to let the managers and coaches and players assimilate all those and come to a considered view.”

By Melvin Tarlue