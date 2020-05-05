Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Biography To Be Released In August

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is scheduled to be launched in August, 2020.

The biography titled ‘Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,’ is set for August 11 release.

It is written by longtime royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durandaim.

In it, the authors accordingly aim to detail the true story of Prince Harry and Markle, disclosing unknown details of the couple’s life together and “dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier in 2020 announced that they would be stepping down as senior members of the Britain’s royal family.

They have since moved to the United States.

“With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world,” the publisher of the book is reported to have stated.

By Melvin Tarlue