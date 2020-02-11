Marketing Consultancy Supports Orphans, Accident Victims

Olakunle Olutimehin handing over the dummy cheque to Dr. Jane Irina Adu

Marketing Support Consultancy Limited a leading global marketing research agency located at Achimota-Abofu in Accra has, as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR), donated cash and gifts to the Potters Village orphanage and Accident Victim Support Group, all in the Greater Accra Region.

The Potters Orphanage located in Dodowa, received an amount GH₵2000, food items, used clothing, shoes and many more while the Accident Group received GH₵2000.

The items and cash were received by Dr. Mrs. Jane Irina Adu and Dr. Cyril Crabbe on behalf of both facilities, respectively.

Another beneficiary was Accra Psychiatric hospital which received items including rice, oil and toiletries.

Chief Executive Officer of Marketing Support Consultancy Limited, Olakunle Olutimehin, during the visit expressed his deep gratitude to God for sustaining them throughout the years and to his dedicated staff, for helping the company to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society as it also fell in line with its CSR.

Marketing support Consultancy Limited offers services in business intelligence; marketing research and other tailor made services for local and multinational companies; and has become the leading marketing research agency in Africa.