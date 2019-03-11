Marriott Hotel, Integrity Magazine Hold Health Walk

Accra-based Marriott Hotel and Integrity Magazine have organized the maiden edition of what is expected to be their monthly health walks for residents of Accra.

The maiden edition was held on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The walk sought to improve upon the fitness and health of residents and officers within the Airport Residential enclave.

It also provided an opportunity for families and friends to meet and interact.

Participants converged at the forecourt of the Marriott Hotel around 6:30am, and started the journey which saw them walking several principal streets around the airport area.

After aerobics, a team of medical personnel from Healthnet Airport Medical Centre and C&J Hospital were available to screen and advise participants on health related issues.

The screening entailed blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index, Hepatitis B, among others.

Editor-in-Chief of Integrity Magazine, Rev. Kennedy Okosun, speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the walk said the magazine shall organize monthly health walks in partnership with other organizations for residents of Accra.

He has therefore encouraged Ghanaians to avail themselves for exercise.

Head of Human Resource, Marriott Hotel, Grace Acheampong, said the walk formed part of the Hotel’s global initial dubbed: ‘Serve 360’ which seeks to impact societies positively.

BY Melvin Tarlue