5 NPP Regional Executives Asked To Resign

John Boadu

ABOUT FIVE Northern Regional executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been asked to resign following the creation of two new regions.

The Savannah and North East Regions were carved from the Northern Region in February, making some executives of the party who were once serving in Northern Region to now be outside the boundary of the region.

As a result, a group calling itself the NPP Northern Youth for Peace and Development has asked the executives who fall within the two regions but officially considered NPP’s Northern Region executives, to resign immediately as the group believes they are no longer part of Northern Region.

At a press conference held on Monday, leader of the group, Ibrahim Mohammed, listed the executives as the Northern Regional Secretary, Sulley Sambian who he said now belongs to the North East region.

Also mentioned for resignation was the Northern Regional Communications Director, Issah Mohammed. He now falls within the Savannah region.

The Regional chairman Adam Samba, the group says, went to cast a ‘Yes’ vote for the creation of the North East region which “effectively” makes him a resident in the new region.

The group further mentioned the deputy Regional Secretary Haruna Iddrisu who it says has officially announced that he will be seeking to serve as the NPP’s first regional secretary for the Savannah region.

Meanwhile, the group noted that it was investigating the eligibility of Hajia Rabi Anyass to hold her position as the Deputy Nasara coordinator as they suspect she is a registered voter in the Upper West region.

According to the group, these executives must vacate their positions ahead of a National Executives Committee meeting slated for March 12, 2019.

The said meeting, DGN Online understands, is to provide the platform for discussing modalities for replacing regional party executives who find themselves in new regions.