Martey Supports 17 Apprentices In Prampram

Alexander Martey presenting a machine to one of the beneficiaries

THE PARLIAMENTARY Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ningo-Pramrpam Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Alexander L. Martey, has donated 17 sewing machines to some youth who have gone through apprenticeship in garment making in the area.

According to him, the gesture is to help alleviate poverty among the youth in his constituency by empowering them with skills to enable them to become economically sound.

At a short ceremony in Prampram which was graced by some executives of the NPP, leaders from the Garment Makers Association in Ningo-Pramrpam as well as some community leaders, the all-female graduands were presented with sewing machines and some start-up cash.

He commended all graduands and encouraged them to work hard to justify the investments being made.

The aspiring MP noted that, his main objective was to equip the youth with skills and reduce the unemployment rate, urging voters to support the NPP in this year’s elections so they can implement the free TVET education for them.

He also announced a similar package for some apprentices who have successfully undergone training in welding and fabrication.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Mr. Alexander Martey for the kind gesture, assuring him of their support.

From Vincent Kubi, Prampram