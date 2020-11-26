Rousing Welcome For Veep In Savelugu

The Savelugu Municipality came to a standstill when Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the area to conclude his three-day tour of the Northern Region.

Residents came out in their numbers to welcome the Vice-President into the municipality and commercial activities came to a standstill, causing vehicular traffic in the area.

The Vice-President first paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Savelugu Traditional Area, Yoo Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani at his palace before moving to the township to address enthusiastic residents who carried NPP paraphernalia.

Addressing residents at the lorry park in Savelugu, Dr. Bawumia said, “I am overwhelmed with the love and show of appreciation by the constituents to the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. There is indeed no doubt that the Northern Region has seen the good works of the NPP government and will give us four more years to do more.”

He assured residents of government’s commitment to transform the country with policies that will impact the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian positively, and called on them to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and the Savelugu parliamentary candidate Abdul-Samed Muhamed Gunu to do more for the constituency.

The Vice-President later went to the Savelugu Senior High School to commission two educational projects.

He assured the students of the Savelugu SHS that they are the future leaders of the country and that the Akufo-Addo NPP administration will assist the students who will pass their exams to gain admission to the university.

“For those of you who will pass the exams and you are unable to pay for your university school fees, we have a new policy in which government will pay your fees for you, we have also started the process to provide every SHS in this country with free WiFi, so Savelugu SHS will receive free WiFi soon.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu