Martisans Foundation Holds Waste Cultural Festival

Martisans Sports and Cultural Foundation and Voice of Waste, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, hosted the “Living with the waste Cultural Festival 2019’, at the Mmofra Place at Dzorwulu, a suburb of Accra.

The objective of the event was to throw light on the need for sanitation and environmental protection and preservation, in a bid to support the UN SDG 2030 agenda.

The event was facilitated by Martisans Sports and Cultural Foundation and creative artist Ed Fraklin Gavua and supported by Mmofra Place, Novica, Ankwa-Roots, Germany Ve and Professor Kodzo Gavua, former dean of arts at the University of Ghana.

In a speech, Madam Dede of Mmofra Place emphasized the need to keep our environment clean by learning to recycle the waste that we produced as a people.

She further indicated that the planet was being taken over by plastic waste and as a people there was the need to take concrete steps to curb the menace of plastic waste.

Ed Frankin Gavua, Director at Voice of Waste, an experience creative artist with years of experience in the creative arts industry, also emphasized the need to educate children on waste recycling and how to make art works from waste materials.

He encouraged artists present to try and teach the young ones on how to make inspiring art works from waste materials.

The occasion also created the platform for some artists to exhibit their works produced mainly from waste materials.

In a remark, President of Martisans Sports and Cultural Foundation, Desmond Mantey, indicated that the protection and preservation of the planet is a shared responsibility for all and as such, all must work toward this noble agenda.

He also mentioned that as part of the Foundation’s plans to support the UN in the realization of SDG 2030, specifically goals 6 and goal 13, many other projects would be rolled out in the coming year to further throw more light on climate change and sanitation and educate our community members on how to practically support the agenda in their daily lives.