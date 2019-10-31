Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Things Fall Apart’ Making Waves

Kofi Kinaata

The much anticipated single from one of Ghana’s performing artistes, Martin King Arthur aka Kofi Kinaata, has been released and currently making waves in the music scene.

The single titled “Thing Fall Apart”, produced by Two Bars, is a mid-tempo danceable highlife song.

Kofi Kinaata said he was happy that his latest single which was released a few days ago had caught the attention of a large number of music lovers.

A section of the radio DJs and presenters who have had the opportunity to listen to the song have rated the song among the best to be produced in the country.

Kofi Kinaata in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM stated that his song was supposed to help change the mindset of Ghanaians on how to make the country a better place.

He stressed that as a concerned citizen of this nation, it is his responsibility to use his craft to help move the nation forward.

“I did not talk about one particular group. The song is for all and everyone can relate to the song. It’s about our everyday life. Just like our president said; we have to be citizens, not spectators,” he said.

Arguably, one of the best song writers in Ghana, Kinaata keeps churning out some remarkable lyrics making him stand out in the music industry.

A product of the 2009 edition of Melody FM’s Kasahari Battle, Kofi Kinaata is noted for his lyrical dexterity in terms of unique rhyme schemes and humorous Fante rap style, with a touch of traditional African proverbs in his local language, to entertain and educate his fans.

He released his first hit single titled ‘Made in Taadi’ in December 2015, followed by another hit single, ‘Confession’ in early 2016, which was among the “Top 10” songs in 2016.

Kofi Kinaata won the Song Writer of the Year and Best New Artiste of the Year awards at the 2016 edition of the Ghana Music awards.

The talented artiste, who is credited with a number of hit danceable songs, has done major collaborations with artistes such as Sarkodie, Jayso, Castro, Becca among others.

By George Clifford Owusu