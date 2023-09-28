Maser Group Transforming Africa’s Technology Landscape

Prateek Suri, CEO of Maser Group

MASER Group, a global electronic equipment distribution company, is leading the way in transforming the technological landscape in Africa through series of innovative initiatives in bettering communities on the continent.

Through funding, providing access to resources and offering mentorship programs to individuals and organizations all over the continent, Maser’s vision for Africa is centred on fostering innovation and uplifting local communities.

Prateek Suri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maser Group believes that, “Africa is brimming with untapped potential” and that, “by providing support and mentorship, we can unlock a wealth of innovation that benefits not only the continent but the world.”

The Maser Group CEO recognizes that Africa’s tech transformation is impossible to achieve without the required infrastructure. As a result, the company, under his leadership, has embarked on projects to improve connectivity by building the digital highways that promise to unite the most remote regions with the global tech ecosystem.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of technology. To truly change the landscape, we need to ensure that every African has access to the digital world,” Prateek emphasized.

Prateek Suri is also a firm believer in the life-changing powers of education, hence being at the forefront in spearheading initiatives that equip the African youth with the requisite skills and equipment to thrive and exist in the digital era.

Additionally, Maser Group has collaborated and built partnerships with various educational institutions and vocational training programs that are bridging the gap and preparing the younger generation for the future workforce.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress,” Prateek noted. “By investing in the education of our youth, we are investing in Africa’s future.”

The focus, he added, is to develop tailor-made solutions that fit the context of the challenges people face in Africa.

“We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions. Africa is diverse, and so are its challenges. Our tech solutions should reflect that diversity,” Prateek asserted.

Maser Group’s impact on Africa’s tech landscape continues to shine as a beacon of light to many African youths as the company does not only aim at being part of the movement or fitting in, but to inspire a new generation of innovative leaders who are keen on bringing about progress within their respective contexts.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio