Massive Turnout @ ‘Made By Grace Concert’

Piesie Esther

The annual gospel event, dubbed ‘Made By Grace Concert’, was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) last Sunday.

It was a praise and worship concert organised by Piesie Esther to bring Christians from different denominations together to worship and praise God.

Attendees were excitedly anticipating performances by some of Ghana’s prominent artistes, such as Mavis Asante, Sammy Baah, Team Eternity, Millicent Yankey and Francis Amoah.

Other acts who performed at the event include Ohemaa Mercy, Amy Newman, and Perez Musik among others.

In the packed auditorium, a section of music fans were spotted singing and dancing as the performing artistes took to the stage one after the other.

Piesie Esther, the headline artiste, thrilled patrons to a repertoire of her famous hits like ‘Way3 Me Yie’, ‘Me Nte Ase’, ‘Ziba Beko’ and a selection of some favourite gospel songs at the event.

She turned the venue on fire, making the patrons dance to show appreciation to the live performance.

It was a night of praise, worship and an action-packed show of stage performances displayed by all the gospel acts, with patrons singing and dancing to the glory of God.

By George Clifford Owusu