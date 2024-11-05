Togbe Afede Donates Land To HoodTalk Music Festival

Togbe Afede (left) in a pose with Kofi Amoakohene, co-founder of the foundation

The Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, has donated a parcel of land to DreamChild Foundation, the organisers of HoodTalk Music Festival.

The land was donated to the foundation for a paediatric clinic to serve communities in the Volta Region.

The HoodTalk Music Festival, an initiative of the DreamChild Foundation, aims to use music as a vehicle from one community to the other and to empower the youth by giving them opportunities to practice their craft.

It is also to motivate people to contribute funds towards the construction of five paediatric clinics in the country.

The HoodTalk Music Festival is being used to address girl-child issues, youth economic empowerment and networking, as well as climate change, among others.

Togbe Afede XIV, during interaction with the leadership of the foundation, expressed his unflinching support of the foundation’s fundraising efforts to build a paediatric clinic in the Volta Region.

Last year, the foundation launched the HoodTalk Music Festival as a project to use music to engage young Ghanaians in conversations about current issues affecting their advancement, while having fun.

The first concert of the HoodTalk Music Festival was held on September 2 last year at the Kingdom Gardens, Ashiyie-Regimanuel Katamanso Estate in Accra, and was organised in collaboration with an audio-visual company, Virtual Hub.

The land, on which the concert was held, was donated to the foundation for a paediatric clinic to serve Ashiyie and its environs – Adenta, Oyibi, Amanfrom, and Katamanso.

At a short ceremony, the leadership of the foundation presented certificate of appreciation to Togbe Afede XIV.

By George Clifford Owusu