Kotoko Coach Explains Lions Loss

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has blamed his side’s recent 1-0 loss to Heart of Lions to fatigue.

The loss in Obuasi is Kotoko’s second consecutive defeat, and ends their unbeaten home record.

The coach explained in a post-match interview that the players were exhausted from extensive travel and a demanding schedule, after playing three matches in a week.

He told the media, “We looked very tired on the field. The stress of the journey from Kumasi to Anyinase is about nine hours; we played on Sunday and then travelled another ten hours to Accra. After that, we played on Wednesday and had to travel all the way from Accra back to Kumasi. You could see they were tired. It was fatigue that affected our performance.”

Following this defeat, Kotoko has dropped to third place in the league standings with 15 points.

Kotoko next face Bechem United in the competition.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum