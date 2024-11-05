Fernandes Begs Ten Hag After Sacking

Bruno Fernandes with Erik ten Hag

Bruno Fernandes has revealed he called Erik ten Hag to apologise after the Dutchman was sacked by Manchester United.

Fernandes scored a penalty as United drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their first Premier League game since Ten Hag’s dismissal on Monday.

The midfielder said he has spoken to his former boss following the decision, and admitted the players must take their share of responsibility for Ten Hag’s departure.

“Whenever you see a manager go, you have to take some of the blame on yourself, it is because the team is not doing so well,” Fernandes told Sky

“It is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players. I spoke to the manager [Ten Hag] and apologised to him, I was disappointed he has gone and I tried to help him. I wasn’t scoring goals, we are not scoring goals and I feel responsible.

“It is not good for anyone at the club when the manager goes. The team is not the best, the results are not the best, and he is the one who pays for it.”

Following Ten Hag’s departure, United have beaten Leicester in the Carabao Cup and drawn with Chelsea in the Premier League under caretaker boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

He has another two games in charge before Rúben Amorim takes the reins on November 11.

Van Nistelrooy admitted it’s been a “difficult” week at the club and said the players have had to “look in the mirror” after a poor start to the season.

“It has been very difficult from last Monday to today, six days, a rollercoaster of emotions,” Van Nistelrooy said. “It’s very sad seeing Erik leave.”