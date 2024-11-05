Kurt Charges Satellites To Clinch 2025 AFCON

Desmond Ofei

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has charged the Black Satellites to win the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana has qualified to play at the tournament after playing in the final of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship.

Desmond Ofei and his side however suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria in the final last week.

Addressing the team, Kurt Okraku charged the players to go on and clinch a fifth AFCON title under the guidance of Coach Desmond Ofei.

Ghana’s U-20 team claimed its first championship title in 1993 in Mauritius.

This was followed by another victory when Ghana hosted the tournament in 1999, then a win in Rwanda in 2009, and, most recently, the team secured the title again in 2021 in Mauritania.

The 2025 U-20 AFCON will serve as a qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, with the top four teams earning automatic qualification.