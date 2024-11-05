What's New

Kurt Charges Satellites To Clinch 2025 AFCON

November 5, 2024

Desmond Ofei

 

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has charged the Black Satellites to win the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana has qualified to play at the tournament after playing in the final of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship.

Desmond Ofei and his side however suffered a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria in the final last week.

Addressing the team, Kurt Okraku charged the players to go on and clinch a fifth AFCON title under the guidance of Coach Desmond Ofei.

Ghana’s U-20 team claimed its first championship title in 1993 in Mauritius.

This was followed by another victory when Ghana hosted the tournament in 1999, then a win in Rwanda in 2009, and, most recently, the team secured the title again in 2021 in Mauritania.

The 2025 U-20 AFCON will serve as a qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, with the top four teams earning automatic qualification.

