Maurice Ampaw Dares EOCO Over Menzgold Car

Maurice Ampaw



LAWYER MAURICE Ampaw has called the bluff of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in surrendering a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to embattled gold collectible firm, Menzgold.

EOCO which is probing the Menzgold scandal secured a court order in January 2019 to secure all assets of Menzgold and its subsidiaries.

The anti-graft body subsequently ordered all persons in possession of Menzgold assets to surrender them, warning that refusal to do so would amount to a contempt of court.

But the lawyer appears unperturbed about the possible case of contempt of court against as he dared not to release the vehicle apparently worth about GH ¢120,000 to the anti-graft body.

In an interview with Accra-based Neat FM, Mr. Ampaw admitted being in possession of the said vehicle.

However, he insisted that he acquired the car through legal means, claiming that he invested GH¢4 million at Menzgold.

According to him, he would only give the car to EOCO if Menzgold refunds his money.

Menzgold Ghana Limited’s operations have been grounded following a directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 7, 2018, to halt its illegal deposit-taking transaction with the public.

Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly called NAM1, has since been arrested in Dubai and facing trial in that country.

Mr. Ampaw said emphatically that “yes I have the car belonging to Menzgold, but the question is, how did I get that car?

According to him, “When Menzgold issues were starting, I officially wrote to them that I need my investment or I drag them to court, they replied to me explaining that they have challenges mobilizing money so we came to an agreement that I will own and use their Toyota Land Cruiser Prado as a lien until they pay back my money.”



He said, “I don’t even use that car; I have so many cars I am using. If EOCO wants to know, I am not Shatta Wale who was given the car for free, I am an investor. I will not give the car to them today or forever until I get my money back.”

The lawyer added that “EOCO should stop this propaganda; I am the master in that game. They should rather learn the law and know what lien is.”

DGN Online is currently unable to verify Mr. Ampaw’s claim of having GH ¢4 million investment with Menzgold Ghana Limited.

BY Melvin Tarlue