Mayor Appeals For Dilapidated Bridge

Osei Assibey Antwi inspecting the bridge

A DILAPIDATED looking bridge that links the Abinkyi Market and Cadbury Hall area in Kumasi, is set to be fixed.

Aside being old, the bridge is also narrow, posing danger for vehicles on the opposite lanes.

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, during a visit to the place, said a reconstruction of the bridge would avert a future disaster.

During the Mayor’s unannounced visit, he realised that part of the busy bridge had developed visible and scary cracks.

Osei Assibey therefore urged the owners of warehouses, shops, organisations and churches that operate in the area to help.

“The bridge was constructed many years ago when the place was virtually like a ghost town but now this place has developed.

“I will therefore urge business owners and churches that operate here to support the government in constructing the bridge,” he said.

He said the government could not do everything alone so “I am appealing to business owners here to also support government.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi