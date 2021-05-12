Techiman South MP Fumes Over Land Allegations

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah

The Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has threatened to sue two media houses for wrongfully dragging his name in an alleged land grab issue at East La Dadekotopon in Accra which he has nothing to do with.

The MP, through his lawyer has written to the Alhaj website as well as Opera News seeking a retraction and an apology for the defamatory stories by May 13, 2021, or risk being sued.

The media publications had alleged that the MP had used landguards to take over the piece of land belonging to one Lydia Forson and was developing it.

But the a copy of the caution statement cited by Daily Guide signed by Gary Nimako Marfo on behalf of the MP indicated that “we are instructed to bring to your attention that our client has absolutely no interest in the land, the subject matter of your publication situated at East La Dadekotopon, Accra.

“We are further instructed to notify you that your publication is false and clearly orchestrated to denigrate, ridicule, defame and tarnish his reputation in the eyes of the right thinking members of society”.

The statement further indicated that it found the stories to be highly unethical as the MP’s side was not incorporated “yet you have widely published and circulated same”.

It is therefore, demanding an immediate retraction and apology of the said stories on or before May 13, 2021, a failure of which “we are firmly instructed to use the necessary legal avenues to vindicate our client’s rights”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Adjei-Mensah Korsah, has written to the police asking them to demand from the said Lydia Forson and Kelvin Aggor to provide the police with the identities of the said developer of the land as he has no interest in the said land.

In a letter to the police based on a petition presented by Lydia Forson and Kelvin Aggor for assistance, the MP stated that the two are unknown to him and so is the land in issue.

He further added that he has absolute no interest in the said land and he has not sent anyone to develop it.

Mr. Adjei-Mensah Korsah said the allegations are just a ploy to drag his name in the mud.

“There is nothing concerning me in this matter and I just can’t fathom why anybody will just involve me in this story. If it is my property, why would I deny it? I don’t own it. It’s a game some people are playing against me and that letter is fake,” he said.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak