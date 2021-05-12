Namibian Arrested Over Fake COVID Results

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has arrested a Namibian after he tried leaving the country using a fake COVID-19 test result.

His arrest about a fortnight ago, followed an intelligence gathered by the Fraud/Intel Unit of the GIS at the airport.

Erasmus Schalk Leopoldt Van Zyl, 34, after testing positive for COVID-19 produced a certificate to prove otherwise but was arrested just when he tried to board an aircraft for his exit from the country.

He was subsequently handed over to the Airport Police who processed him for court where he was charged GH¢600 at the La District Court for falsifying an official document or in default three months imprisonment.

After paying the fine the Namibian left the country last 5th May 2021 aboard a Kenyan Airways flight.

The GIS has reminded the public against the falsification of official documents which according to the security agency is a criminal offence.

The GIS added that the country’s land borders are still closed to prevent the importation of COVID-19 into the country.

The service has also asked communities along the borders to collaborate with them to prevent the importation of fresh cases of COVID-19.

By A.R. Gomda