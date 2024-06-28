Mayor Commits To Step Up Security

Abdul Mumin-Issah addressing the assembly members

The Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin-Issah has assured residents of the assembly’s commitment to step up security in the area.

According to him, under his watch as Chairman of Metropolitan Security Council (METSEC), the area has largely been peaceful and stable.

He said the Metropolitan Assembly also remains committed at making available the necessary logistical support to the security agencies to enable them discharge their duties in a professional manner.

“METSEC will continue to work hard to ensure that individuals and businesses go about their daily activities in a safe and secured environment”, the Mayor added.

Mr. Mumin-Issah was addressing the first ordinary meeting of the first session of the ninth Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

He stated that the assembly would continue to ensure that the Metropolis and its environs are free from filth.

To this end, he said a clean-up exercises had been intensified at the electoral level to ensure maximum participation from residents in the various communities.

On the road sector, the Mayor mentioned that construction works on the Axim, Shippers Council, De-graft Johnson, Harbour, Sekondi and Adiembra roads are ongoing.

“Work on these roads has been ongoing since August 15, 2022. As at the end of February 2024, contractors have been on site for 18 months representing 75% of time spent on site,” he stated.

“So far, asphalt has been laid on one carriageway of the Axim and Shippers Council roads as well as a section of the Sekondi road,” he added.

“The Fijai-Adiembra section is also being prepared to receive asphalt. The Butua and Saint John’s bridges have also been completed”, he told the assembly members.

He revealed that Viabuild, contractors for the project has also received a number of concerns regarding the project, prominent among them being the narrowness of the lane width at portions of the stretch.

He noted that the PTC Interchange project has remained suspended for some time and that Sino-hydro, the main contractor, has vacated the project site since January 2023.

The Mayor said the project was 82% complete at the time of the vacation of site adding, “The worsening state of the uncompleted intersection has greatly inconvenienced motorists as well as residents”.

“Thankfully, a local contractor has been engaged to asphalt the affected surface. This should significantly reduce the impact of the suspension on motorists as vehicular movement would be much smoother,” he said.

‘We are hopeful, the challenge that necessitated the suspension of the project would be resolved soon to pave way for its completion,” he mentioned.

Briefing the assembly members on the Sekondi-Takoradi Market and Transport Infrastructure Projects, the MCE indicated that the Sekondi market would soon be redeveloped into an ultramodern market.

He also mentioned the construction of an automated multi-story car park in Takoradi Market and the construction of a Haulage Terminal at Sofokrom as well as a bus Terminal at Nkroful junction.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Sekondi