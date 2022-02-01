McDan’s Private Jet Terminal Closed Down

Management of Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has reportedly shut down a private jet terminal consructed by McDan Aviation Company at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

According to media reports the closure was attributed to the disregard by McDan’s company to hold on with the opening of the terminal as directed by GACL.

The Managing Director for Ghana Airport Company, Yaw Kwakwa raised issues about security and safety breaches during the inauguration last Friday January 28, 2022.

The closure comes four days after the facility which is Ghana’s first private jet charter service at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra was launched on Friday, 28 January 2022.

Armed security personnel were said to have last night stormed the terminal to shut it down.

However, in a letter to the MD, the Union leaders have expressed support to management as it seeks to ensure adherence to protocols while demanding outstanding financial obligations yet to be met by McDan over the acquisition of the terminal are done immediately.

According to Divisional Union Chairman of GACL Abdul Issaka Bamba, Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport risks downgrading over the breaches outlined in the MD’s letter to McDan.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bamba warned union members will not be deployed to the terminal if the concerns are not addressed.

Find copy of the letter below:

By Vincent Kubi