Medikal Granted GHc100,000 Bail

Medikal

Rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong known in the music world as Medikal has been granted a bail of GHc100,000 by an Accra Circuit Court.

He is to provide one surety who is a public officer as part of the bail conditions.

The accused was remanded to prison custody last Friday for illegally brandishing a gun in public.

The ‘La Hustle’ singer was seen in a video on social media brandishing a gun and was subsequently arrested by the police and held in custody.

He was hauled before an Accra Circuit Court charged with one count of displaying arm and ammunition in public to which he pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer Emmanuel Yeboah Gyan had pleaded with the court to grant the accused person bail pending the trial.

But the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey opposed the application saying the case was still under investigation and the accused when granted bail will interfere with investigations.

He will reappear on November 9, 2021 for continuation.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak