Meek Mill Apologizes for Filming Music Video At Jubilee House

American rapper, Meek Mill has issued a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians for filming a music video at Ghana’s seat of government, the Jubilee House.

This follows a major backlash after he shared snippets of the music video on Instagram on Monday.

According to him, the video wasn’t to disrespect the people of Ghana.

“To the people of Ghana, no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art,” he tweeted

He went on to “take responsibility for [his] mistake” and expressed his desire to “make the connection between black people in America and Africa.”

“My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the office also,” he added.

Meek Mill has since deleted the video that has brought so lunch criticism to him and the Presidency.

In the video, Meek Mill is captured in different locations of the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall.

He was also positioned behind the presidential lectern and later in a sitting area rapping.

The video has since gone viral. A lot of Ghanaians have registered their displeasure with the video.

Some of them described the shooting of the music at the presidency as a near desecration of the presidency, citing moral and security grounds. Meanwhile, others also justified the video by saying it is not a big deal.