Meet Ghana’s Youngest Female Pilot

April 13, 2021

 

A young lady born on February 23, 1997, is making Ghana really proud in the aviation industry in Africa.

Audrey Maame Esi Swatson aged 24, became Ghana’s Youngest Female Commercial Pilot at the age of 21.

Currently, she is a First Officer with Passion Air, a Ghanaian airline company and flies the Dash8 Q-400 aircraft.

Audry is a product of the University of Ghana Basic School, Ghana Christian High School.

She obtained her aviation education at Marc1 Aviation Academy in South Africa.

At the young age of 19, Audry had her first solo flight at March1 Aviation Academy.

 

