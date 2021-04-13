What's New

Nigerians, Ghanaians React To Twitter Opening Office In Ghana

April 13, 2021

 

There has been mixed reactions from Nigerians and Ghanaians after Twitter settled on Ghana to host its Africa headquarters.

Largely, Nigerians have expressed dissatisfaction with their political leaders.

For Nigerians on Twitter, their country, which has the largest population in Africa should have been the host nation for Twitter head office for Africa.

Nigerians cannot simply understand why their leaders are not taking the ‘right’ decisions to make Nigeria an attractive business destination.

For some Ghanaians, the announcement is a welcoming news and they feel if Ghana was still under former President John Mahama, Twitter May not have chosen Ghana.

However, some Ghanaians are of the opinion that the ‘economic challenges’ facing the country such recent power outages should be faced rather than celebrating the hosting of Twitter headquarters.

 

By Melvin Tarlue

