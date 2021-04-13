Nigerians, Ghanaians React To Twitter Opening Office In Ghana

There has been mixed reactions from Nigerians and Ghanaians after Twitter settled on Ghana to host its Africa headquarters.

Largely, Nigerians have expressed dissatisfaction with their political leaders.

For Nigerians on Twitter, their country, which has the largest population in Africa should have been the host nation for Twitter head office for Africa.

Nigerians cannot simply understand why their leaders are not taking the ‘right’ decisions to make Nigeria an attractive business destination.

Whatever, ghana can have the "HQ" but surely nigeria will run the show when everything is done — @obm🇳🇬 Man City (@obmeri1) April 12, 2021

For some Ghanaians, the announcement is a welcoming news and they feel if Ghana was still under former President John Mahama, Twitter May not have chosen Ghana.

However, some Ghanaians are of the opinion that the ‘economic challenges’ facing the country such recent power outages should be faced rather than celebrating the hosting of Twitter headquarters.

A company against free speech and conservatives is not welcome on our shores ! This company Censored Trump! We as Ghanaians are a free and conservative people as our motto rightly says Freedom And Justice! But your party doesn’t align with our founding principles so I understand! — Jesus is the Reason🩸 (@GhanaSocialU) April 12, 2021

By Melvin Tarlue