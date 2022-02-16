MEGAAF-USA Targets Ghanaian Artistes

Seth Akpatsu

A variety of iconic Ghanaian entertainment acts will in the coming months find themselves in some first-rate recording studios outside of Ghana to put down fresh materials.

The encouragement and support for the artistes to record new songs is from Majestic Entertainment Group Africa-America Foundation-USA (MEGAAF-USA), a non-profit music and entertainment organisation with headquarters in Houston, Texas in the United States.

According to MEGAAF-USA’s CEO, Seth Akpatsu, the outfit’s management is ready to fly out a number of popular artistes, bands and cultural ensembles, between now and 2025, to some top quality recording studios abroad to create more of the wonderful stuff they are already known for.

The acts on MEGAAF-USA’s list to work with over the next three years include Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame, Amandzeba Nat Brew, Paulina Oduro, Saha Africa Dance Ensemble Limited, Pat Thomas, Dzidudu Orchestra Limited, Sensational Wulomei, Djormo Dance Ensemble and the Golden Voice of Africa, Pat Thomas.

“We identify and develop talents, recording artistes and songwriters. We produce, distribute and promote commercial music to delight and entertain fans around the world.

“We also support performances by African artistes at important cultural festivals and arts marketplaces around the globe,” stated MEGAAF-USA’s CEO, Seth Akpatsu.

He pointed out that MEGAAF-USA provides grants to ensembles and individual performers in dance, music and theatre that had been invited to perform at notable international festivals and performing arts markets.

The non-profit music and entertainment organisation also encourages and promotes a vibrant diversity of African visual artistes, performing artistes and creative expression in general by expanding opportunity and exposure to international audiences.

It works to enhance international cultural exchange and the creative and professional development of Africa-based visual artistes by connecting them with presenters, curators and artistes around the world.

Talking about the organisation’s track record in the cultural arena, the CEO indicated that on August 8, 2019, MEGAAF-USA in collaboration with the National Ghana Parade Council of New York organised GhanaFest 2019 at the Crotona Park, New York.

On February 17, 2021, MEGAAF-USA in collaboration with the Ghana National Commission on Culture (NCC), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Beyond the Return Committee, launched the Dance Africa Dance Diaspora (DADD) project at the Accra Tourist Information Centre. DADD is a charity association for the benefit of children in Africa.

MEGAAF-USA, together with the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom and other relevant bodies, organised Kentefest ’21 in Luton during the Black History Month in the UK.

By George Clifford Owusu