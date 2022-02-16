Somoco, Box Office ‘Rumble’

The two boxers flanked by Ntiamoah-Boakye (L) and an official of Somoco after signing the deal

SOMOCO GHANA Limited, authorised sole distributors of Boxer motorbikes in Ghana, has signed a partnership agreement with Box Office Sports Promotion, a leading boxing promotion outfit in Ghana.

The short but impressive ceremony took place at the North Industrial Area premises of Somoco Ghana. The signing was done by Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, Chief Executive of Box Office Sports Promotion and Shankar Sharma, General Manager of Somoco Ghana Limited.

Speaking to the media, Ntiamoah-Boakye stated that his outfit was totally committed to providing boxing fans with the best of boxing fights such as the Rumble to Freedom Showdown which is slated for March 6, 2022.

Ntiamoah-Boakye expressed his appreciation to Somoco Ghana for not hesitating to support the event, which forms part of celebrations of Ghana’s 65th Independence Day anniversary.

Sharma, on his part, added that Somoco Ghana was always happy to be part of exciting sports events such as the upcoming bout. He stated that the Boxer brand, which was the best in its category, was ready to support the boxing fraternity in the country. He used the opportunity to wish all boxers on the night the best of luck.

The pugilists on the main card for the night, George Ashie and Robert Quaye, who were also present at the signing ceremony, used the opportunity to advise their numerous fans to desist from any acts of violence in the lead up to the fight.

Somoco Ghana Limited is also the sole authorised distributors of Bajaj RE auto rickshaws in Ghana.

The company is a member of the prestigious Mohinani Group.

