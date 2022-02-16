Hudson-Odoi Ponders Ghana Switch

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi has declined to rule out a switch of international allegiance from England to Ghana.

The Chelsea winger, 21, has three caps for England with the latest of those coming in theEuropean Championship qualifier in Kosovo in November 2019.

In August last year, Hudson-Odoi turned down the opportunity to play for England’s under-21 side for internationals against Romania and Kosovo.

And he risked damaging his relationship with the Three Lions further when he turned down a call-up by Gareth Southgate for the matches against Albania and San Marino in November.

Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for Ghana because he holds dual nationality and all three of his England caps were won before the age of 21.

As long as he does not add to those three caps, he can apply to represent Ghana later this year under FIFA rules as it will be three years since his last England outings.

Addressing the prospect of a switch after Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi over the weekend, he told the Evening Standard: “I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes.

“At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on the club until we get that far.”

Hudson-Odoi, who also represented England at four youth team levels and the under-21s, was handed his senior debut by Southgate in the 5-0 win over the Czech Republic in March 2019.

While England have already booked their place at the World Cup in Qatar later this year, Ghana must beat Nigeria in a two-legged play-off at the end of next month to qualify.