Parliament Summon GFA, Ministry …Over AFCON Fiasco

Kurt Okraku Mantey

Ghana’s messy showing at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has stirred lawmakers of the land to invite the men in charge of the country’s football.

The Black Stars wobbled on tired legs in the continental campaign; failing to qualify from a group that housed less fancied side Comoros, and could have even progressed with just two points from the group stage.

The team, supervised by Serbian Milovan Rajevac managed just a point from three games; Ghana’s worst in the tournament’s history.

The meeting scheduled from today to Friday seeks to elicit information from persons who led the team on the mission and come out with findings and solutions geared towards restoring the country’s lost fortune.

Parliament has stated that the committee should sit and begin comprehensive inquiry into the matter that accounted for the below average performance.

Indications are that invitations have been extended to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority (NSA), and the GFA for their leaders to appear before the committee.

Ghana has gone past 40 years without lifting the prestigious silverware.

Meanwhile, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports, Kobena Mensah Woyome, speaking to TV3 said they want to make sure that the cause of problems that resulted in the poor showing at the tournament is stamped out.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum