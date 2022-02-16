Abronye DC Granted GHc100,000 Bail

Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC (M)

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, has been granted a GHc100,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court after he appeared before it over allegations of former President Mahama planning to stage a coup.

He was dragged before the court charged with two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace, to which he pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Anthony Namong, prayed the court to grant him bail pending the trial and the court presided over by Her Honour Adelaide Abui Keddy, granted the accused a bail of GHc100,000 with two sureties.

The sureties are to deposit their passports with the registrar of the court until otherwise ordered.

The case was adjourned to March 9, 2022.

The accused was accompanied by leading members of the NPP including National Chairman, Freddie Blay; the General Secretary, John Boadu and the National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye among other party members.

Abronye DC is alleged to have said that John Mahama had in connection with Al-Qaeda militants to engage them on how to topple the governing party.

Abronye DC, according to some media reports, claimed that Mr. Mahama approached the group in a bid to help him become president again.

The NPP communicator allegedly made the claim on Hot 93.9FM while responding to the arrest of #FixTheCountry convenor, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak