KiDi Collaborates With Tyga On ‘Touch It’ Remix

Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in music circles as KiDi, has collaborated with American rapper, Tyga, to release a remix version of his hit song, ‘Touch It’.

The song is yet to enjoy airplay; and it is the artiste’s belief that it will be a hit in Ghana and beyond. It is a party song fit for all occasions.

The song, which promises to be a big hit for KiDi, will soon be available on online audio and video platforms.

It is expected to enjoy huge downloads on various digital music platforms such as Amazon, You Tube, ITunes among others after it has been released.

The Lynx Entertainment signee is looking forward to breaking into the global music market with his remix single followed by other hit singles by the close of the year.

KiDi is sure to make a mark on the entertainment scene this year and looks forward to the years ahead that will see him representing Ghana worldwide with his music.

Ever since he joined the music industry, the afrobeat artiste has proved that he is a force to reckon with. Currently, he has a number of hit songs which include ‘Thunder’, ‘Enjoyment’, ‘Odo’ and ‘Adiepena’ to his credit.

KiDi, who shot to prominence in 2017 when he released ‘Say You Love Me’, has established himself as one of the talented artistes in Ghana.

He has performed on several stages including Rapperholic Concert, Ghana Music Honours, December to Remember, S Concert among others.

Credited with a number of awards, KiDi has also performed on same platforms with the likes of Sarkodie, Samini, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Wizkid, Patoranking and a host of others.

He has also written for Ghanaian acts including the award-winning MzVee and Adina; and has collaborated with artistes such as TiC, Ko-Jo Cue, Magnom and Kwesi Arthur.

