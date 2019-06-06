MEGHIS ROBOFEST Champions Honored

THE Akuapem Traditional Council has in collaboration with the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region, organised a Special Akwasidae Durbar in honour of the Methodist Girls Senior High School’s (MEGHIS) team that won the world ROBOFEST competition.

The ROBOFEST Competition was held last month in Michigan, USA.

Osaberima Nana Ansa Sasraku III, the Mamfehene, speaking at the forecourt of the Akuapeman Palace where the event was held, announced the setting up of a Gh¢ 5 million Endowment Fund to support the activities of robotic training in the school.

He called on all benevolent organisations and individuals to make donations towards the Fund.

Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, assured that challenges facing the school would be addressed by the President Akufo-Addo’s government.

BY Daniel Bampoe