Seven Great Extols Kingston’s Exploits

Kofi Kingston, the reigning World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Champion, is the latest product of Seven Great Princes Academy, an Accra-based educational institution, to make Ghana proud.

He joins a long list of stars like Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars general captain, Shatta Wale (Charles Mensah), dancehall artist, Ebony, songstress, Gwendolyn Brown, academician par excellence, among others, who have lifted the image of Ghana in their respective fields.

Extolling the exploits of the wrestler in an interview, Yvette Brown, Deputy Director of the school at Latebikorshie in Accra, she said “Kingston has really made our great school and Ghana proud.

“The school has always maintained a balanced and complete curricular, hence our annual sporting and other extracurricular activities. We have no doubt about Kingston’s sporting prowess due to his stint with Seven Great at his tender age before travelling abroad.

“And so at Seven Great Princes, we say if you fail to give your wards the very best educational foundation, they struggle, that is what we do, it’s all inclusive; education, sports, sciences and all. This explains Kingston’s success story.”

The wrestler was in the country for a four-day visit after conquering the world.

While in Accra for the ‘Year of Return’ programme, he paid courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo, who described him as a shining example for the youth.

“I think that this visit will touch the heart of some young people in Ghana, who will one day also want to become WWE Champions,” the President said.

He added that “I have been following you on DSTV and I am very proud to see you. The work that you are doing and the success that you are having is a very good advertisement for Ghana.”

Kingston, who was born in Ghana and currently based in US, said, “I came back when I was in 7th grade in 1993 and I haven’t been back since then. It feels amazing to have my feet here on Ghanaian soil.”

On the behalf of the World Wrestling Entertainment, Kingston presented a commemorative WWE Championship Belt to the President to honour him.

The President also offered Kingston a ‘Year of Return’ scarf.

By Kofi Owusu AduonumPC