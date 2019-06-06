Soccer Fiesta Features 78’ Year Group

Host Foh Amoaning (L) with Razak

The African Soccer Fiesta, a prelude to this year’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON), will discuss the 1978 Black Stars squad that won the AFCON trophy for keeps, Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, host of the show, has stated.

It’s expected to be telecast on GTV at 9m today.

The host and his guest, Abdul Razak (Golden Boy), a member of the 78’ squad, would take audience through the team’s preparation and what accounted for the victory.

The 78 squad had the most promising midfield in Ghana’s history, having featured Razak and Mohammed Polo.

The programme would be characterized by the usual quiz, SMS, Facts File, Fan Zone, as well as research notes.

It’s being sponsored by BOST, Ghana Gas, Hans Group and Hisense.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum PC