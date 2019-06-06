St. Joseph Pick Milo U-13 Zone II Ticket

The winners displaying their prizes

The Milo U-13 Champions League Zone Two competition produced four winners (schools) over the weekend in Sunyani.

The schools, comprising Amoawi Methodist Primary, Boda R/C Primary, St. Joseph International School and Babato Kuma Primary, will join five already qualified teams from zone one for the national finals slated for July in Kumasi.

Sixteen (16) schools from the Ashanti, Bono, Ahafo and the Bono East regions battled for supremacy for a place in the finals.

But it was St. Joseph from Ahafo Region that emerged winners of Zone Two after beating Boda from Bono Region in the final Zone Two game, courtesy a goal from Israel Kofi Sarfo.

The winners were rewarded with footballs, jerseys and other products from Nestle (Milo) as they look forward to exciting national finals.

Other awards were the Fair Play team which went to Nsoatre Presby Primary.

The best goalkeeper prize of the competition went to Theophilus Adu Bempah of Amoawi Methodist, while the Goal King and the overall Best Player went to Mark Aboagye of St. Joseph International School.

Takoradi host the next edition of the Milo U-13 competition (Zone 3) this weekend at the Takoradi GSTS with more teams vying for a place at the national finals.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum